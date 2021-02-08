Texas Rep. Ron Wright Has Died After Getting COVID-19 While Sick With Cancer

Texas Rep. Ron Wright died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 while he had cancer, his family said Monday. He was 67.

The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress to die after getting COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Wright and his wife, Susan, were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement to media outlets, Wright’s office said that he died peacefully with Susan by his side.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” the statement said. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Texas Rep. Chip Roy said in a statement Monday that he had visited Wright at his home over the past few months while he was sick with cancer.



In his last text to Roy just over a week ago, Wright told him, “Still in hospital, but definitely improving.” He told Roy that he was praying for his family after a relative tested positive for COVID.

“He was constantly asking how we were doing, even as his cancer-ravaged body was in a weakened state to battle the virus,” Roy said. “That is who he was: caring for others to the very last.”