FIFA Admits To Accepting Bribes In World Cup Hosting For The First Time

Soccer's world governing body is now seeking to reclaim tens of millions of dollars in bribe money seized by the U.S.

FIFA admitted for the first time Wednesday that its officials accepted bribes in exchange for awarding World Cup hosting. It's now seeking to reclaim "tens of millions of dollars" pocketed illegally by its members and other soccer officials.

In a "victim statement" sent to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, soccer's world governing body asked for damages from 41 former FIFA officials and other soccer organizations who have been indicted in the U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

FIFA said that it was entitled to recover restitution from the more than $190 million worth of assets forfeited by those officials and more than $100 million frozen or recovered by the U.S. in the defendant's "felonious schemes."

"The convicted defendants abused the positions of trust they held at FIFA and other international football organisations and caused serious and lasting damage to FIFA, its member associations and the football community," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

FIFA said that tens of millions of dollars were diverted from the football community illegally "through bribery, kickbacks, and corrupt schemes" by the defendants including Chuck Blazer, the former Executive Committee member; Jack Warner, the former FIFA vice president; and Jeffrey Web, the former president of CONCACAF — the regional federation for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

"The monies they pocketed belonged to global football and were meant for the development and promotion of the game. FIFA as the world governing body of football wants that money back and we are determined to get it no matter how long it takes," Infantino said.