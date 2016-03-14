Father Of 9-Year-Old Boy Slain In Gang Violence Charged With Shooting Three People

The father of Tyshawn Lee, the child who was killed in a gang-related shooting in 2015, was charged in three shootings last week.

Pierre Stokes, the father of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee who died in a gang-related execution-style shooting, has been charged with shooting three people, the Chicago police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Lee's brutal death last fall shocked Chicago after he was targeted and fatally shot in an alley because Stokes was a ranking member of a rival gang. Dwright Boone-Doty, 22, was charged with Lee's murder last week after he was caught bragging about killing the child to fellow inmates.

Stokes has now been charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in last week's shooting that injured three people, police said.

"Mr. Stokes, who was involved in a gang lifestyle, ultimately suffered an unspeakable loss with the calculated execution of his son," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News."Despite this, he continued to engage in the same gang activity that started this cycle of retaliatory violence."

Two men, aged 31 and 30, who suffered gunshot wounds were treated and released. A 29-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the face refused medical assistance, according to police.

"This represents the challenge that police grapple with," the statement read. "We are aggressively working to hold gun offenders and gang members accountable."