Police Shot An Unarmed Black Man At Least 10 Times In A Walmart Parking Lot, His Lawyer Says

Diante Yarber, a 26-year-old father of three, died of asphyxiation by choking on his own blood after California police shot him, his attorney said.

An attorney for a 26-year-old unarmed black man who was fatally shot by police in a California Walmart parking lot said that he was struck at least 10 times and was "neglected treatment for a great deal of time."

On April 5, four Barstow police officers — responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot — opened fire at the vehicle Diante Yarber was driving, killing him and injuring two other passengers.

Lee Merritt, Yarber's attorney, said Monday that a preliminary autopsy report concluded that Yarber was struck at least 10 times and that he died of asphyxiation. The report was conducted by a private medical examiner at Merritt's request, CBS News reported.

Police defended the officers' actions, saying they believed they were under attack. A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Coroner told BuzzFeed News that Yarber's autopsy had been ordered but has not been released. She said autopsy reports usually take months to finish, and that in officer-involved shooting cases they may not be releasable.

"He choked on his own blood, which indicates to a medical professional that he struggled to survive and was neglected treatment for a great deal of time," Merritt said at a press conference on Monday. "Had he been given medical treatment, he had a chance to survive."

Officers fired more than 30 rounds into the car, Merritt said, striking Yarber multiple times in the back, neck, arms, and chest, which was "consistent with defensive wounds." He said that Yarber was "shielding himself, trying to escape the onslaught of bullets."

A woman who was sitting in the back of the car, Marian Tafoya, was struck in her abdomen and leg and was airlifted for emergency treatment. A male passenger suffered minor injuries while another man in the car was unhurt. All four occupants of the car were unarmed, Merritt said.

The passengers in the car claimed that they did not see law enforcement attempt to render aid or resuscitate Yarber, Merritt said.

Merritt did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Cell phone video shared by the attorney appeared to capture the moment Barstow police officers opened fire at Yarber's black Mustang in the Walmart parking lot while members of the public were present.