Trump's Phone Call With Pakistan's Prime Minister Was Just Fantastic, Amazing, Terrific
It appears Trump really, realllllly loves Pakistan.
An Indian journalist on Wednesday tweeted a readout of a phone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and it was, well, highly descriptive.
Pakistan's press information department issued a media release on the phone conversation Wednesday that appeared to directly quote Trump praising the fuck out of Sharif, Pakistan, and Pakistanis.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called President-elect USA Donald Trump and felicitated him on his victory. President Trump said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you Prime Minister, I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long. Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities. Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people. I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honor and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before 20th January that is before I assume my office.
On being invited to visit Pakistan by the Prime Minister, Mr. Trump said that he would love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people. Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people, said Mr. Donald Trump.
BuzzFeed News counted 12 times Trump allegedly lavished praise on Sharif and Pakistan:
"You have a very good reputation."
"You are a terrific guy."
"You are doing amazing work..."
"Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities."
"Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people."
"I am ready to...find solutions to the outstanding problems."
Trump would love to come to a "fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people."
"Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing, and all Pakistanis I have know are exceptional people."
In 2012, Trump had a slightly less flattering view of the fantastic country: "Pakistan is not our friend," he tweeted. "We've given them billions and billions of dollars, and what did we get? Betrayal and disrespect — and much worse."
