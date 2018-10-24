Potential Explosive Devices Were Sent To Hillary Clinton And Barack Obama's Homes
The packages were intercepted by authorities before they reached their intended targets, the Secret Service said.
Authorities intercepted potential explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton's New York Home and to Barack Obama's Washington DC residence.
The Secret Service said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, late Tuesday night. A second package addressed to Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington DC early Wednesday morning.
The packages were identified as potential explosive devices during routine mail screening procedures, the Secret Service said.
Both packages were intercepted by authorities before being delivered to Clinton and Obama's residences. They did not receive the packages nor were at any risk of receiving them, according to the Secret Service.
The FBI said that a "suspicious package" had been found "in the vicinity" of the Clintons' Chappaqua residence but did not provide further comment.
The New York Times reported that the explosive device addressed to Clinton was similar to the one found in the mailbox of the New York home of Geroge Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and liberal megadonor, on Monday night.
In a statement, the White House said it condemned the "attempted violence attacks" against Obama, Clinton and other public figures and called the attackers "cowards."
"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the White House said. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
