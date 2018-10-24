Potential Explosive Devices Were Sent To Hillary Clinton And Barack Obama's Homes

Authorities intercepted potential explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton's New York Home and to Barack Obama's Washington DC residence.

The Secret Service said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, late Tuesday night. A second package addressed to Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington DC early Wednesday morning.

The packages were identified as potential explosive devices during routine mail screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

Both packages were intercepted by authorities before being delivered to Clinton and Obama's residences. They did not receive the packages nor were at any risk of receiving them, according to the Secret Service.

The FBI said that a "suspicious package" had been found "in the vicinity" of the Clintons' Chappaqua residence but did not provide further comment.