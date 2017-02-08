This Dog Food Was Recalled Because It May Be Contaminated With A Euthanasia Drug

One dog died, and four others became ill after being fed with beef from Evanger's Dog Food.

A pet food company announced it was voluntarily recalling five lots of its dog food because of the possible presence of pentobarbital — a euthanasia drug that is used by some states to carry out executions.

Evanger's Dog Food in Illinois said on Friday that it was voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product "in an abundance of caution" due to the possible presence of pentobarbital — a drug used not only to euthanize dogs but also in lethal injection protocols used to execute death row inmates in some states.

The company began an investigation when four dogs belonging to a family in Washington got sick, and one died, after being fed Hunk of Beef on New Year's Eve.

However, both the FDA and Evanger's said that a total of five dogs became ill after consuming the product. It is unclear who the fifth dog belonged to.

"Although nearly all product involved in this recall have already been consumed by pets without incident, we have decided to initiate the recall as a proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness," Evanger's said in a statement.

The company accused one of its beef suppliers for the possible presence of pentobarbital in the dog food and said it would no longer purchase beef from the supplier.

Evanger's said it was "unaware" of the problem of pentobarbital in the pet food industry, as it was most pervasive in dry foods. The company said it would publicly release the results of the lab testing of its cans.