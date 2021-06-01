Actor Ellie Kemper Is Under Fire After Photos Of Her Being Crowned Queen Of A “Racist And Elitist” Ball Resurfaced

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Ellie Kemper

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Ellie Kemper came under fire over the Memorial Day weekend after photos resurfaced online of her participating as a beauty queen in an organization that had historically excluded Black and Jewish people. Kemper was crowned the "Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty" at a 1999 ball in St. Louis organized by the Veiled Prophet organization, which has racist and elitist origins, according to civil rights activists who frequently picketed the event in the 1960s and '70s. The then-19-year-old Kemper's association with the organization — a group consisting of wealthy white elites cofounded in 1878 by a former Confederate officer that excluded Black and Jewish people until 1979 — shocked many on Twitter and was a trending topic over two days. While it was news to a lot of people online, Kemper's involvement in the debutante ball had already been cited on her Wikipedia page and written about before, including in these 2009 and 2010 profiles of Kemper by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and this 2020 blog post that noted the allegations of racism tied to the event.

A 1999 St. Louis Post-Dispatch file photo showed a smiling Kemper wearing a white gown and gloves and being attended by her "pages" after becoming the "105th young woman" to be crowned the Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty at the Adam's Mark hotel in St. Louis. Kemper, who was attending Princeton University at the time, belongs to a wealthy and influential banking family from St. Louis. She told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that she had a "very privileged, nice, warm childhood." Kemper's representatives did not return a request for comment, and she has not yet responded to the furor on social media. The most popular tweets about the revelation branded Kemper a "KKK princess," apparently in reference to the image of the first Veiled Prophet, armed with a shotgun and pistol, that drew comparisons to a Klansman.

Ellie Kemper being a KKK princess is so random that I'm not even sure where to begin with the questions Twitter: @_Zeets

Ellie Kemper the actress who played Erin Hannon on The Office and starred in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been outed as a KKK Princess. Twitter: @HereIsMySpout

However, as others noted on Twitter, despite its own racist origins, the Veiled Prophet organization did not have ties to the Ku Klux Klan and Kemper did not participate in a KKK beauty pageant.

People are falsely saying Ellie Kemper was in a KKK beauty pageant. The org reinforces the racist power structures that birthed it but also it’s not the KKK and was accepting Black members by the 70’s. Shit’s complicated, American institutions are racist. https://t.co/9q77MvJfQX Twitter: @samthielman

The Ellie Kemper misinformation is wild. No, she’s not a “KKK princess.” Read a bit of St. Louis history — like the history of every city everywhere, it is simply dark and complicated. Twitter trends are making all of us dumber, I swear to God. https://t.co/6DWgY6g6Iz Twitter: @NataliaAntonova

Most St. Louis residents are aware of the Veiled Prophet's racist and exclusionary traditions, and the ball and parade have prompted protests and backlash over the years, according to a 2014 Atlantic article by Scott Beauchamp that was widely circulated on Tuesday.

In an attempt to distance itself from its problematic past, the Veiled Prophet parade changed its name to Fair Saint Louis in the early 1990s and is now a 4th of July party with fireworks, food, and concerts. A representative for Fair Saint Louis did not return a request for comment.



Bill Greenblatt / Getty Images People watching the Veiled Prophet Parade on July 1, 2000

Citing historian Thomas Spencer's account of the Veiled Prophet, Beauchamp wrote there was public backlash over the "upsetting racial stereotypes" depicted on the parade's floats in its earliest years. A 1934 St. Louis Post-Dispatch article about the parade noted that the crowd shot peas into the parade.

The Veiled Prophet was founded in 1878 by Charles Slayback, a grain merchant, along with his brother, Alonzo Slayback, a former Confederate officer. They envisioned it as a secret society imbued with grandeur and mysterious rituals to demonstrate and uphold the power of wealthy white elites in St. Louis in response to the massive labor strike that was quelled the year before.

"Feeling the heat from industrial competitors to the North and labor unrest inside the city, the business elite of St. Louis decided in 1878 to double down on the static racial and economic power structure of the city," Beauchamp wrote. "The Veiled Prophet Ball and Fair was a powerful symbol of that reassertion of control."

Dean Conger/Corbis via Getty Images The Veiled Prophet Ball at Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, date unknown

The prominent attendees of the ball have included Margaret Truman, President Harry Truman's daughter, along with his treasury secretary, John W. Snyder. As part of its rituals, an anonymous and elaborately costumed Veiled Prophet would choose a Queen of Love and Beauty among the debutantes at the ball and dance with her before giving her an expensive tiara or pearls, according to Beauchamp.

One of St. Louis's most prominent civil rights activists, Percy Green II, frequently protested against the ball as a "racist, sexist, and elitist" organization through the 1960s and '70s with his now-disbanded group called ACTION (Action Council to Improve Opportunities for Negroes).



Dean Conger/Corbis via Getty Images A couple dining at the Veiled Prophet Ball, date unknown

Green and ACTION targeted major companies in the area — many of whom were led by white men belonging to the Veiled Prophet organization — over their refusal to hire Black men, he said in a 2007 interview with PubDef.net. Calling the Veiled Prophet a "racist" and "discriminatory" social organization, Green said he decided to picket the ball from 1965 onward and carry out "some form of civil disobedience" at the parade. “If the city was going to truly integrate, they should not have a Ku Klux Klan–ish event. That’s why we attacked it," Green said in another interview.



Anonymous / ASSOCIATED PRESS Baseball legend Stan Musial escorts his daughter, Geraldine, and his wife, Lillian, to the Veiled Prophet Ball on Sept. 28, 1963, in St. Louis.