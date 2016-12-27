Carrie Fisher Wrote Her Own Fantastic Obituary
"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."
Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, wrote her own fantastic obituary eight years ago that was tied to her most famous role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.
In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking — adapted from her one-woman stage show — Fisher described what she thought would be a "fantastic obituary" for herself.
Fisher's own version for her obituary was widely shared on Twitter, with many urging others to include it in their obits for the beloved actor.
Many people honored her wish to report her death the way she described it.
"Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. What a way to go."
"Carrie Fisher, who after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra," this book publishing company said in its tribute.
"RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."
"#CarrieFisher didn't die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
