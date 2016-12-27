BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Carrie Fisher Wrote Her Own Fantastic Obituary

news / viral

Carrie Fisher Wrote Her Own Fantastic Obituary

"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, wrote her own fantastic obituary eight years ago that was tied to her most famous role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Cap / CAP/PLF/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking — adapted from her one-woman stage show — Fisher described what she thought would be a "fantastic obituary" for herself.

In the memoir, she recalled an incident where Star Wars creator George Lucas told her she could not wear a bra under the white dress she wore as Princess Leia. Fisher wrote that when she asked Lucas why, he replied, &quot;Because... there&#x27;s no underwear in space.&quot; She recalled then Lucas explained to her that &quot;you go to space and you become weightless...But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn&#x27;t — so you get strangled by your own bra.&quot; Fisher then wrote, &quot;Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by own bra.&quot;
Google Books

In the memoir, she recalled an incident where Star Wars creator George Lucas told her she could not wear a bra under the white dress she wore as Princess Leia.

Fisher wrote that when she asked Lucas why, he replied, "Because... there's no underwear in space."

She recalled then Lucas explained to her that "you go to space and you become weightless...But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn't — so you get strangled by your own bra."

Fisher then wrote, "Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by own bra."

Fisher's own version for her obituary was widely shared on Twitter, with many urging others to include it in their obits for the beloved actor.

please honor carrie fisher's wishes and include in her obituaries that she "drowned in moonlight, strangled by her… https://t.co/cKFe5zZS1C
elisabeth @threelisabeth

please honor carrie fisher's wishes and include in her obituaries that she "drowned in moonlight, strangled by her… https://t.co/cKFe5zZS1C

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people honored her wish to report her death the way she described it.

Carrie Fisher dies at 60, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.
GelliedCran6Ice @gemini6ice

Carrie Fisher dies at 60, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. What a way to go."

Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. What a way to go.
Ferdinand Kingsley @ferdosnandos

Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. What a way to go.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Carrie Fisher, who after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra," this book publishing company said in its tribute.

Carrie Fisher who, after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.
Diversion Books @DiversionBooks

Carrie Fisher who, after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Carrie Fisher drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. Her legacy that mental illness should not be shameful or secret lives on.
Jer @jer_

Carrie Fisher drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. Her legacy that mental illness should not be shameful or secret lives on.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."

RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra (from her 2008 memoir, Wi… https://t.co/X43buaIKLp
Samit Sarkar @SamitSarkar

RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra (from her 2008 memoir, Wi… https://t.co/X43buaIKLp

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"#CarrieFisher didn't die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."

#CarrieFisher didn't die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. #rip
David Gordon @MrDavidGordon

#CarrieFisher didn't die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. #rip

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Star Wars" Icon Carrie Fisher Dies

buzzfeed.com

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher’s Death

buzzfeed.com

20 Great Carrie Fisher Tweets That Aren’t About Star Wars

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT