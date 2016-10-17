Donald Trump's Allegations Of Rigged Election Are "Irresponsible" Says Ohio Secretary Of State

"I can reassure Donald Trump that I am in charge of elections in Ohio and they’re not going to be rigged," Husted told CNN. Calling the election system one of the "bedrocks of American democracy," Husted said, "We should not be questioning it or the legitimacy of it."

He also said there was "no justification" for widespread voter fraud.

However, Husted said that he still intended to vote for Trump despite being "remorseful or regretful that he's saying things like this, which really undermine the potential he has as a candidate."

He said he hoped that Trump would change the direction of his campaign in the next few weeks, "but time is growing short," Husted said.

He had also spoken out against Trump's rigged election claims that he made two months ago. In August, Husted told Cleveland.com that "Donald Trump is wrong when he talks about the election being rigged."

On Monday, Husted touted the integrity of the electoral process and told the New York Times that it was "wrong and engaging in irresponsible rhetoric" for candidates to doubt the legitimacy of the elections without evidence.