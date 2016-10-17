Donald Trump's Allegations Of Rigged Election Are "Irresponsible" Says Ohio Secretary Of State
In the wake of several sexual assault allegations, Trump is ramping up claims that the election has been rigged by the media in collusion with the Democratic Party.
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted on Monday called Donald Trump's allegations of a rigged election "irresponsible," but said he would still vote for him.
In the wake of several sexual assault allegations against him, Trump has ramped up claims of the election being rigged by the media backing the Clinton campaign.
He continued to push the point on Monday morning.
Trump's running mate Mike Pence tried to downplay the allegations on Sunday saying, "We will absolutely accept the results of the election," but added that "the sense of a rigged election" came from the national media's "obvious bias" against Trump.
-
