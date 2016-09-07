People Can't Get Over The Dictionary's — Yes, The Dictionary's — Savage Clapback

Responding to Roth's critique of the dictionary's need to act like a "chill parent," Sokolowski said that it was something Merriam-Webster has heard many times before.

He said that while languages follow rules, "the only constant about language is change."

"Dictionaries record those changes, and 'mad' used to mean 'angry' — the post to which [Roth] was responding to — is a good example of such a change. Gabriel Roth’s assertion that we are somehow pandering about language rules in order to be the 'popular' parent or authority figure is one that we have heard many times, but meanings of words aren’t created by dictionary-makers, they are used by many people in many places, and we then derive definitions from evidence of actual usage."

Sokolowski said that the dictionary took advantage of Roth's wording to make a "jokey response" and that they were glad that so many people paid attention to it.

"In the spirit of Twitter, people can sometimes play a little rough, but we assure you that Merriam-Webster’s banter was done in the spirit of good fun and that no harm was intended by any comments made," Sokolowski said.