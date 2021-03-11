Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota police officer accused of killing George Floyd last year, was charged with third-degree murder several days after his trial began on Monday.



Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill — who is presiding over Chauvin's trial — reinstated the charge Thursday, after a Court of Appeals ruling asked him to reconsider restoring the charge based on its precedent in a separate case.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear Chauvin's appeal to block the charge from being reinstated, prompting Cahill to hear arguments about the matter on Thursday morning.

Cahill said he had to reinstate the charge because he was "bound" by the Court of Appeals ruling in a different case on what constitutes third-degree murder.

A conviction of third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin is already facing a second-degree murder charge which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, and a second-degree manslaughter charge for which the penalty is a maximum of 10 years.

The decision is significant because it gives prosecutors an additional avenue for a conviction, Ted Sampsell-Jones, a Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor, told BuzzFeed News before the Court of Appeals ruling.



“For example, if the jurors were divided about second-degree murder, they could settle on third-degree murder as a compromise,” he said.

The trial is being viewed as one of the most significant police brutality prosecutions in the country’s history.



Last May, Chauvin was recorded crushing Floyd’s neck with his knee for about nine minutes, as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked months-long global protests against police violence and the killings of Black men by law enforcement.

Since jury selection began Tuesday, five jurors have already been seated and opening arguments are expected to begin on March 29.