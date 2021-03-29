Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his attorney Eric Nelson at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday.

In the nine minutes and 29 seconds that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck and back, the unarmed Black man cried out “I can’t breathe” 27 times.

This crucial period of time, captured on a bystander’s video that sparked a national reckoning about racial justice and police brutality, was the focus of the prosecution’s opening statements in Chauvin’s murder trial, which began on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In his opening statement, Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson countered, “This case is clearly more than nine minutes and 29 seconds.”

Outside the courtroom, Chauvin’s case is being viewed as a watershed moment for police prosecutions in a country where cops are rarely convicted of killing civilians.

“This is a landmark moment in American history,” said Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, at a press conference on Monday. “The whole world is watching.”

The high-profile trial, which is being livestreamed, is expected to last for at least four weeks. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Fourteen jurors — eight white people and six people of color — were chosen during a selection process fraught with concerns about how the excessive publicity in the case would prejudice them.

Inside the courtroom at the heavily fortified Hennepin County Government Center, both the prosecution and the defense tried to make clear what the case was — and was not — about.



“It’s about the evidence in this case,” said Nelson, the defense attorney. “There is no political or social cause in this courtroom.”

Nelson said this case was about the “totality” of what happened on May 25, 2020, and what the “actual cause” of Floyd’s death was, focusing on his underlying medical conditions and the “ingestion” of the drugs that were found in Floyd’s system after his death.

Jerry Blackwell, a lawyer for the state and the founder of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, said the case was about “what happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds when Mr. Derek Chauvin was applying excessive force to the body of George Floyd.”

Prosecutors have revised the amount of time that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, from the previous time of eight minutes and 46 seconds, which became an enduring symbol for police brutality protests last summer.

Blackwell emphasized that the case wasn’t about “all police officers and all policing” but only about how Chauvin’s actions contributed to Floyd’s death.

In his opening statement, Blackwell laid out the prosecution’s plans to prove that Chauvin’s restraint on Floyd’s neck was an “imminently dangerous activity” and that he did it “without regard” for the impact it would have on Floyd’s life.

Blackwell said Chauvin “betrayed” his police badge when he put his knee on Floyd’s neck and back, “grinding and crushing him, until...the very life was squeezed out of him.”