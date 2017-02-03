This German Magazine's Cover Shows Donald Trump Beheading The Statue Of Liberty
The artist who designed the cover said Trump was "beheading the American democracy."
Der Spiegel, an influential German weekly magazine, just released its new cover, featuring an illustration of President Trump who appears to have beheaded the Statue of Liberty.
People are pretty shocked at the imagery.
"Der Spiegel aren't messing around."
Edel Rodriguez, the Cuban-born American artist who designed the cover, told BuzzFeed News that he wanted the message to be direct: "Trump is beheading the American democracy."
"There's no grey area," said Rodriguez, who has previously designed these TIME magazine covers featuring Trump.
Rodriguez said that the Trump administration had "raised the stakes so much that an artist should do the same back to them. We should reply in kind."
