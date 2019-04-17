All Schools In The Denver Area Are Closed While Authorities Search For An Armed 18-Year-Old Woman Who Is "Infatuated" With The Columbine Shooting

All public schools in the Denver metro area were closed Wednesday as authorities launched a massive search for an 18-year-old armed woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Sol Pais flew from Miami to Colorado on Tuesday and immediately went to a store and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, the FBI said.

Authorities said she "made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area" just days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, the infamous massacre in which two gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher.

Pais is armed and considered to be "extremely dangerous," the FBI said. A task force alert advised authorities to detain her and evaluate her mental health status.

Authorities described her as a white, 18-year-old woman with brown hair. She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots.