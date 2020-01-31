Delta And American Airlines Have Suspended All Flights To China Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Delta and American Airlines on Friday suspended all flights to and from China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak has claimed 213 lives so far.

Soon after the airlines' announcements, US health officials said that all 195 US citizens who were evacuated on Wednesday from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, would be quarantined for 14 days.

Delta announced it was suspending all US flights to China from Feb. 6 through April 30. Delta’s last China-bound flight from the US will leave on Feb. 3. The last flight will return from China on Feb. 5.



American Airlines said it was suspending its operations to and from the Chinese mainland immediately through March 27. The carrier said it made its decision based on the State Department’s warning to Americans not to travel to China due to the outbreak.

The State Department on Thursday raised its China travel advisory to a Level 4 — “do not travel” — after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

United Airlines previously announced cancellations of some flights to China because of declining demand but is maintaining its Chinese routes.