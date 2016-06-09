BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Freaked Out Over Hillary Clinton's Tweet To Donald Trump

news / viral

People Freaked Out Over Hillary Clinton's Tweet To Donald Trump

This is what the Founding Fathers fought for.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 9, 2016, at 4:27 p.m. ET

Presumptive Republican nominee for president Donald Trump tweeted his reaction to President Obama's endorsement of Hillary Clinton on Thursday.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton then clapped back at Trump because ELECTIONS IN 2016.

Twitter: @HillaryClinton

It quickly became the most retweeted tweet of Clinton's campaign.

And @HillaryClintonâs rebuttal to @realDonaldTrump is now her most Retweeted Tweet ever https://t.co/Egk13eIvYT
Twitter Government @gov

And @HillaryClintonâs rebuttal to @realDonaldTrump is now her most Retweeted Tweet ever https://t.co/Egk13eIvYT

Reply Retweet Favorite

And obviously everyone lost their minds.

ADVERTISEMENT
HRC social media manager: We just tweeted 'delete your account.' Hillary: mom Hillary: yas Hillary: drag him
Caro @socarolinesays

HRC social media manager: We just tweeted 'delete your account.' Hillary: mom Hillary: yas Hillary: drag him

Reply Retweet Favorite

BREAKING: Tweet makes news!!!

Hillary Clinton tweets 'Delete your account' to Donald Trump https://t.co/085iIof3PT
TIME.com @TIME

Hillary Clinton tweets 'Delete your account' to Donald Trump https://t.co/085iIof3PT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Delete YOUR account https://t.co/h6jyJx8Cz0
Dorsey Shaw @dorseyshaw

Delete YOUR account https://t.co/h6jyJx8Cz0

Reply Retweet Favorite
NYT: On Twitter, an Account Deleted WSJ: Twitter Shares Plummet as Account Deleted Vox: How to delete your account Vice: LOL REKT
Josh Petri @joshpetri

NYT: On Twitter, an Account Deleted WSJ: Twitter Shares Plummet as Account Deleted Vox: How to delete your account Vice: LOL REKT

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT: The shot tweeted round the world, sparking the Twitter war of 2016 https://t.co/XJrBHERMPr
New York Daily News @NYDailyNews

DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT: The shot tweeted round the world, sparking the Twitter war of 2016 https://t.co/XJrBHERMPr

Reply Retweet Favorite
What does "Delete your account." mean anyway? #CNBCExplains
CNBC Social Media @CNBCSocial

What does "Delete your account." mean anyway? #CNBCExplains

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was a GIF party on Twitter.

.@HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump
Greg Greene @ggreeneva

.@HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@HillaryClinton
Aaron Rupar @atrupar

.@HillaryClinton

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@atrupar @HillaryClinton it's on
NorthernMNer @NorthernMNer

@atrupar @HillaryClinton it's on

Reply Retweet Favorite
ðð @HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump
Curtis Lepore @curtislepore

ðð @HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were some email and Benghazi references thrown in.

Delete your e-mails.
Quoth the Raven @QuoththeRavenSA

Delete your e-mails.

Reply Retweet Favorite
you know who else Hillary said "delete your account" to. the benghazi consulate.
(((Newt Gingrich))) @Bro_Pair

you know who else Hillary said "delete your account" to. the benghazi consulate.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There were clapbacks to Clinton's clapback.

.@HillaryClinton If anyone knows how to use a delete key, it's you.
Reince Priebus @Reince

.@HillaryClinton If anyone knows how to use a delete key, it's you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And more clapbacks to those clapbacks.

Literally everyone knows how to use a delete key https://t.co/fmU9PD3scF
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

Literally everyone knows how to use a delete key https://t.co/fmU9PD3scF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, Trump had to respond to Clinton, referencing the investigation into her emails.

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the fact that he didn't respond for about two hours didn't go unnoticed.

2 hours later, the Donald responds
Oliver Darcy @oliverdarcy

2 hours later, the Donald responds

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
The timestamps are right there! 5 minutes
Brandon Wall @Walldo

The timestamps are right there! 5 minutes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bro, it took you more than 2 hours to think up this response. https://t.co/9yVq544J5O
Andrew Stiles @AndrewStilesUSA

Bro, it took you more than 2 hours to think up this response. https://t.co/9yVq544J5O

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is basically what our Founding Fathers fought for.

hillary apologized
Rob Dubbin @robdubbin

hillary apologized

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Future debate: Hillary: Can you contact me on Updog? Trump: What is Updog? Hillary: Not much, what's up with you?
Jeet Heer @HeerJeet

Future debate: Hillary: Can you contact me on Updog? Trump: What is Updog? Hillary: Not much, what's up with you?

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I don't get it. Delete what account." "Mrs. Clinton, this is how youths say 'Take a long walk off a short pier." "Fine, tweet the thing."
Zach Schonfeld @zzzzaaaacccchhh

"I don't get it. Delete what account." "Mrs. Clinton, this is how youths say 'Take a long walk off a short pier." "Fine, tweet the thing."

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Delete Your Account" was like 5 twitter insult memes ago.
Dan Szymborski @DSzymborski

"Delete Your Account" was like 5 twitter insult memes ago.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm with "Delete Your Account"
Ivan the Kâ¢ @IvanTheK

I'm with "Delete Your Account"

Reply Retweet Favorite

151 days to the election.

@HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump one thing is for sure. this is the weirdest fucking election cycle of all time
elan gale @theyearofelan

@HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump one thing is for sure. this is the weirdest fucking election cycle of all time

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Thumbnail image via New York Daily News)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT