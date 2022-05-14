Three Recent Shootings At Asian-Run Businesses In Dallas May Be Connected Hate Crimes, Police Say

Authorities now believe that a series of three recent shootings at Asian-owned businesses in Dallas, Texas, may be connected and possibly motivated by hate.

After the most recent attack on Wednesday, where a gunman opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown injuring three Korean women, Dallas police chief Edgardo Garcia said, "we can confidently say that hate was not a motivating factor.”

However, in a press conference on Friday, the chief said that authorities did not have any indication at the time that the three shootings were linked. But after reviewing the incidents, he said they appear to be connected partly because a similar vehicle was seen in all three shootings.

"There is a possibility that this could be hate-motivated," Garcia said on Friday.

After Wednesday's shooting at the Hair World Salon, located in a shopping center where many Korean-Americans own businesses, witnesses reported seeing the suspect speed away in a "red older-style minivan," police said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect described as "a Black male approximately 5'7" to 5'10", with a thin build, curly medium-length hair and a connecting beard." The three women who were shot inside the salon suffered non-life threatening injuries.