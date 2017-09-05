Trump's Decision To Rescind DACA Sparks Protests Across The Country
The Trump administration said it would end the Obama-era program that provided temporary protection against deportation to approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.
Protests broke out across the country on Tuesday after the president's decision to rescind the Obama-era program that gave around 800,000 young undocumented immigrants temporary protection from deportation.
The Department of Homeland Security said it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months — what officials called an “orderly wind down” — with the intent of giving Congress time to come up with a potential legislative fix.
“This Administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has carefully evaluated the program’s Constitutionality and determined it conflicts with our existing immigration laws.”
She said the administration chose the “least disruptive option” to end the Obama-era program under which undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children can apply for temporary protection against deportation as well as work authorization.
New York City
DACA supporters gathered outside Trump Tower to protest the decision.
DREAMers and DACA advocates protested outside the Trump Tower in New York, blocking traffic in the morning and later in 85 degree heat Tuesday afternoon. Police detained between 30 and 40 people, according to Sergeant Chris Hewitson with the New York Police Department's midtown north precinct.
Protesters chanted "Whose streets, our streets," "No papers, no fear," and "Undocumented, unafraid" as police removed demonstrators blocking the street outside the building.
Jacqueline Cortes, 23, a DACA recipient, told BuzzFeed News that those who were arrested put themselves on the line on behalf of herself and others who would risk deportation if they were detained by police.
DACA recipients and allies marched several blocks in the vicinity of Trump Tower accompanied by a heavy police presence, telling their stories in English and Spanish through a bullhorn.
Tony Choi, another DACA recipient, said that he and his fellow DREAMers "refuse to be bargaining chips" in a political game Trump is playing. He urged other undocumented children of immigrants to come forward and take part in organizing.
Several DACA recipients interviewed said the program's beneficiaries are important sources of income to their families, and that the loss of jobs will be one of the first impacts felt when the program ends. Others said that they have known hist was coming since Trump's election, since he explicitly made ending DACA part of his campaign platform.
Paola Villacis said she learned of the march on the news during her lunch break, and since she works up the street from Trump Tower, she "couldn't not come out."
Though Villacis said she would not be personally affected by the DACA decision, she has many friends and co-workers who will be, and she comes from a family of immigrants.
"It took my mom 10 years to come from Ecuador," she said. "We were here 10 years without my mom, but we were lucky we didn't have to go through this."
San Francisco
Washington, DC
Several hundred DACA supporters gathered outside the White House on Tuesday and marched towards the Trump International Hotel to protest the decision. Immigration activists called the president a "monster" and a "liar" for the move, and chanted "shame on you" as they banged drums, the Washington Post reported.
Denver
Students at Denver schools walked out of their classes to protest the end of DACA.
Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska DREAMers held a press conference attended by hundreds at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
San Jose, California
A large crowd gathered at San Jose State University to protest the end of DACA.
Phoenix
DACA supporters marched to the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest Trump's decision.
Students at a Phoenix high school also staged a walkout to defend DACA.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Students at the University of New Mexico walked out in support of DACA.
Chicago, Illinois
Crowds filled Congress Parkway in Chicago, shutting down traffic Tuesday. After a rally, people demonstrated outside an ICE facility.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Los Angeles
Protesters gathered Tuesday evening in downtown LA, starting their march in the historic Placita Olvera. Earlier in the day, advocates for immigrant rights and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke out against the end of the program.
Students at UCLA also protested Tuesday's news in a march through campus.
