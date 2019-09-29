People Are Sharing Videos Of Kids As Animoji And Honestly It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Twitter user Sophia Tripodi blessed our weekend timelines with this adorable video of her 2-year-old niece using Apple's popular Animoji feature.

This video of my 2 year old niece is the cutest thing you’ll ever hear

The tweet went insanely viral and rightly so, prompting other people to share videos of their little ones as talking and singing dogs, dinosaurs, and aliens.

Here are some of the best videos, and if these don't warm your hardened heart, I don't know what will.

