People Are Sharing Videos Of Kids As Animoji And Honestly It's The Cutest Thing Ever
"I love you, Mommy ... woof woof."
Twitter user Sophia Tripodi blessed our weekend timelines with this adorable video of her 2-year-old niece using Apple's popular Animoji feature.
The tweet went insanely viral and rightly so, prompting other people to share videos of their little ones as talking and singing dogs, dinosaurs, and aliens.
Here are some of the best videos, and if these don't warm your hardened heart, I don't know what will.
Just a doggie who loves his mommy.
"Area 51 is for the children."
No one has threatened to destroy the world this cutely.
This should be the trailer for the new Jurassic Park movie.
"Rawwrrrnmanamanamana."
Here's a totally gleeful piggy.
And an extremely giggly giraffe.
This ghost is frighteningly cute.
"I'm a tigaaaah."
And here's the best "Baby Shark" remix you'll ever hear.
And the Grammy for Song of The Year goes to: "I'm a poop emoji."
We are all Alex.
"Pink, fluffy unicorns dancing on rainbows" will unite the nation.
BuzzFeed News reached out to Sophia to get her reaction and to thank her for spawning the incredibly cute Twitter thread.
