Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Been Charged With Groping A Woman At A New York Nightclub

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at the New York Police Department's Special Victims Division on Thursday.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was charged Thursday with one misdemeanor count of forcible touching after a woman accused him of groping her at a New York City nightclub, police said.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor turned himself in to police on Thursday ahead of his scheduled arraignment later in the day, a spokesperson for the department said.

A 29-year-old woman told police that a drunk Gooding grabbed her breast at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday while he was partying at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, the Associated Press reported.

Videos obtained by TMZ showed the actor partying with friends at the club.

Gooding has denied the allegations and told TMZ there is a surveillance tape that shows "what really happened."

“I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself,” Gooding said.

Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller, told reporters Thursday that after he reviewed two hours of security footage from the nightclub, "there is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed" to his client.

He also said Gooding "has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form and nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous."

"I am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted," Heller said, accusing the woman who made the allegations of trying to get her "15 minutes of fame."

Heller did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.