BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hoo Boy, These Courtroom Sketches Of Harvey Weinstein Are Really Something

news

Hoo Boy, These Courtroom Sketches Of Harvey Weinstein Are Really Something

They were drawn by veteran courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 25, 2018, at 1:33 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul, was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Friday after being arrested and charged with rape and other sex crimes.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

Weinstein was released on $1 million cash bail and will plead not guilty. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women.

Here's his photo:

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

And here is veteran courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg's rendering of Weinstein:

Jane Rosenberg
ADVERTISEMENT

Rosenberg is the same artist whose courtroom sketch of Tom Brady went viral after a Deflategate hearing in Manhattan.

Jane Rosenberg

She has also done courtroom sketches of other famous defendants, including Bill Cosby and Martin Shkreli.

Here is Weinstein's photo:

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

And Weinstein's sketch:

Jane Rosenberg
ADVERTISEMENT

Photo:

Steven Hirsch / AP

Sketch:

Jane Rosenberg

Photo:

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Sketch:

Jane Rosenberg
ADVERTISEMENT

Photo:

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

And a sketch by a different artist who...had a very different creative vision than Rosenberg.

Elizabeth Williams / AP

Photo vs. sketch:

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images & Jane Rosenberg

Photo vs. sketch:

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images & Elizabeth Williams / AP

Sketch vs. sketch:

Jane Rosenberg and Elizabeth Williams / AP

In conclusion:

jane rosenberg is our greatest living artist
Eli Terry @EliTerry

jane rosenberg is our greatest living artist

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT