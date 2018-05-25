Hoo Boy, These Courtroom Sketches Of Harvey Weinstein Are Really Something
They were drawn by veteran courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg.
Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul, was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Friday after being arrested and charged with rape and other sex crimes.
Weinstein was released on $1 million cash bail and will plead not guilty. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women.
And here is veteran courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg's rendering of Weinstein:
Rosenberg is the same artist whose courtroom sketch of Tom Brady went viral after a Deflategate hearing in Manhattan.
She has also done courtroom sketches of other famous defendants, including Bill Cosby and Martin Shkreli.
And Weinstein's sketch:
And a sketch by a different artist who...had a very different creative vision than Rosenberg.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
