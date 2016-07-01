Court OKs Trial For Teen Who Allegedly Urged Her Boyfriend To Kill Himself

A Massachusetts teenager who allegedly urged her boyfriend through text messages to kill himself should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state's highest court ruled Friday.

Michelle Carter, 19, was indicted in 2015 on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself. She allegedly instructed him on how to do it and chastised him for delaying his suicide.

Roy, 18, killed himself in July 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide produced by a water pump in his truck. Before killing himself, Roy — who had a history of mental illness and had previously attempted suicide — got out of the truck because he was "scared," but Carter texted him to "get back in," according to court documents.

Carter moved to dismiss the indictment in juvenile court, arguing that the state did not present sufficient evidence of involuntary manslaughter to the grand jury and that her conduct did not extend beyond words. The court denied the motion, and on Friday, the Supreme Judicial Court said that a grand jury had probable cause to indict her in Roy's death.

"We conclude that there was probable cause to show that the coercive quality of the defendant's verbal conduct overwhelmed whatever willpower the eighteen year old victim had to cope with his depression, and that but for the defendant's admonishments, pressure, and instructions, the victim would not have gotten back into the truck and poisoned himself to death," the ruling said.

Carter and Roy, who began dating around 2011 and lived in different towns, communicated mostly through text messages and phone calls, according to court documents.



"The theme of those text messages can be summed up in the phrase used by the defendant four times between July 11 and July 12, 2014 (the day on which the victim committed suicide): 'You just [have] to do it,'" the court said in its ruling.

