A Second Person Died Of Coronavirus In Washington As New Cases Were Reported Across The US
Two men with underlying health conditions have died near Seattle, while new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in New York, Rhode Island, and Florida.
A man in his seventies with underlying health conditions in Washington became the second person to die of coronavirus in the US as new cases were reported across the country, including in New York, Florida, and Rhode Island. The total number of cases in the US is now 86.
Both deaths occurred at the Evergreen Health Hospital in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where an outbreak of coronavirus is tied to a nursing facility housing elderly residents with existing health conditions.
Six people at the Life Care facility in Kirkland have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in King County to 10, health officials announced Sunday.
One of the six included the man who died on Saturday. Three other residents of the facility, including one woman in her nineties, another in her eighties, and a man in his seventies, have been hospitalized in critical condition. All three had underlying health conditions. Previously, another resident and an employee of Life Care tested positive for the virus.
The concentration of cases in Kirkland, with many being non-travel related, raised concerns that the coronavirus may have spread undetected for weeks. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
Across the country, a woman in her late thirties who traveled to Iran became New York's first confirmed case on Sunday. Rhode Island announced two presumptive positive coronavirus cases: a teenager and a man in his forties who were both on the same trip to Europe in mid-February. (A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). A Rhode Island woman in her thirties — who was on the same trip — is also being tested for the virus, state health officials said.
Florida announced two presumptive positive coronavirus cases — one in Hillsborough County and another in Manatee County — prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a public health emergency in the state on Sunday.
More than 89,000 cases have been reported globally with more than 3,000 deaths. Apart from China — the epicenter of the outbreak — Iran, South Korea, and Italy have seen a rapid increase in cases.
Washington health officials said they were not recommending closing schools or cancelling activities.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the coronavirus patient is a 39-year-old health care worker who has been isolated at her home in Manhattan along with her husband, who is being tested and will likely be positive. The woman has respiratory symptoms but is not in a serious condition and is not hospitalized, Cuomo said.
She was not believed to be contagious on the plane from Iran to New York or when she took a private car from the airport to her home, but Cuomo said authorities are contacting people on the flight with her as well as the driver of the car service.
Cuomo said that while New York is likely to see more cases, the challenge was in testing as many people as quickly as possible. The federal government allowed the state to test for coronavirus, facilitating New York's ability to test more people faster, Cuomo said, adding that the goal was 1,000 tests per day within a week.
"There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York," the governor said in a statement.
Both patients in Rhode Island had visited Italy on a trip organized by The Saint Raphael Academy, health officials said. The academy said it would be closed for the rest of the week, while two other schools closed for two days, pending the results of a staff member who was among the 38 people on the trip. All of them will be self-monitoring at home for 14 days with public health supervision, officials said, and will not be going to school or work.
