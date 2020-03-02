A Second Person Died Of Coronavirus In Washington As New Cases Were Reported Across The US

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher from a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington.

A man in his seventies with underlying health conditions in Washington became the second person to die of coronavirus in the US as new cases were reported across the country, including in New York, Florida, and Rhode Island. The total number of cases in the US is now 86.

Both deaths occurred at the Evergreen Health Hospital in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where an outbreak of coronavirus is tied to a nursing facility housing elderly residents with existing health conditions.

Six people at the Life Care facility in Kirkland have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in King County to 10, health officials announced Sunday.

One of the six included the man who died on Saturday. Three other residents of the facility, including one woman in her nineties, another in her eighties, and a man in his seventies, have been hospitalized in critical condition. All three had underlying health conditions. Previously, another resident and an employee of Life Care tested positive for the virus.

The concentration of cases in Kirkland, with many being non-travel related, raised concerns that the coronavirus may have spread undetected for weeks. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Across the country, a woman in her late thirties who traveled to Iran became New York's first confirmed case on Sunday. Rhode Island announced two presumptive positive coronavirus cases: a teenager and a man in his forties who were both on the same trip to Europe in mid-February. (A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). A Rhode Island woman in her thirties — who was on the same trip — is also being tested for the virus, state health officials said.

Florida announced two presumptive positive coronavirus cases — one in Hillsborough County and another in Manatee County — prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a public health emergency in the state on Sunday.

More than 89,000 cases have been reported globally with more than 3,000 deaths. Apart from China — the epicenter of the outbreak — Iran, South Korea, and Italy have seen a rapid increase in cases.

Washington health officials said they were not recommending closing schools or cancelling activities.