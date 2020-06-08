Cops Saluted And Applauded An Officer Facing Assault Charges For Beating A Student Protester

Video from Fox 29 News showed Bologna saluting his fellow officers while leaving the headquarters of Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 to surrender to the police.

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers saluted and applauded Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna on Monday as he prepared to turn himself in on aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating a student protester and severely injuring him.

Many of the officers and supporters gathered outside the union's headquarters clapped and cheered for Bologna as he walked past them, with one woman patting him on the back.

A spokesperson for FOP Lodge 5 told BuzzFeed News that there were "several hundred active police officers, retirees, and other supporters at FOP in support of Inspector Bologna" on Monday.

"This is a very sad day for the Philadelphia Police department as one of our most decorated officers was formally arraigned on felony assault charges for doing his job, trying to keep our great city safe during recent unrest," the union said in a statement Monday.

"Just shows the support he has and how he's being railroaded," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby told 6ABC.

Bologna, 54, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.



The 30-year police veteran was seen in viral videos using his metal police baton to strike 21-year-old Temple University student Evan Gorski in the head and arrest him during a protest against police brutality last week.

Gorski suffered "serious bodily injury," including a large head wound that required around 10 staples and 10 sutures, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Bologna's attorney did not respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

