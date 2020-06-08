Cops Saluted And Applauded An Officer Facing Assault Charges For Beating A Student Protester
Dozens of Philadelphia police officers clapped for Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna as he turned himself in on aggravated assault charges related to an incident caught on viral videos.
Dozens of Philadelphia police officers saluted and applauded Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna on Monday as he prepared to turn himself in on aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating a student protester and severely injuring him.
Video from Fox 29 News showed Bologna saluting his fellow officers while leaving the headquarters of Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 to surrender to the police.
Many of the officers and supporters gathered outside the union's headquarters clapped and cheered for Bologna as he walked past them, with one woman patting him on the back.
A spokesperson for FOP Lodge 5 told BuzzFeed News that there were "several hundred active police officers, retirees, and other supporters at FOP in support of Inspector Bologna" on Monday.
"This is a very sad day for the Philadelphia Police department as one of our most decorated officers was formally arraigned on felony assault charges for doing his job, trying to keep our great city safe during recent unrest," the union said in a statement Monday.
"Just shows the support he has and how he's being railroaded," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby told 6ABC.
Bologna, 54, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.
The 30-year police veteran was seen in viral videos using his metal police baton to strike 21-year-old Temple University student Evan Gorski in the head and arrest him during a protest against police brutality last week.
Gorski suffered "serious bodily injury," including a large head wound that required around 10 staples and 10 sutures, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Bologna's attorney did not respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.
The FOP said it would "vigorously defend" Bologna against "these baseless allegations" and described him as one of the city's "most decorated and respected" police leaders.
"He was engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision," the union said in a statement on Friday.
The union is also selling T-shirts in support of Bologna that read "Bologna Strong."
A smaller group of supporters also clapped and cheered for Bologna as he arrived at the 15th District to surrender on Monday morning. He waved and said "thank you" to them.
A similar show of support was seen for two Buffalo police officers who were charged with second-degree assault for knocking over a 75-year-old man at a protest.
Dozens of people in police uniforms and "Blue Lives Matter" flag T-shirts cheered when the two officers, Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, left the courthouse after being released on Saturday.
Soon after the two officers of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team were suspended without pay following the incident, all 57 members of the unit resigned from the tactical unit, the Buffalo News reported. (They did not quit the police department.)
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.