Court Releases The Suicide Note A Teen Wrote To The Girlfriend Who Urged Him To Kill Himself

"You taught me how to be strong and carry on," Conrad Roy wrote to Michelle Carter, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter over his suicide.

"We will meet up someday in Heaven," 18-year-old Conrad Roy wrote in a 2014 suicide note to his girlfriend, who is now on trial for using text messages to pressure him to take his own life.

In his suicide note to Michelle Carter, released by a Massachusetts court on Tuesday, Roy told his girlfriend that he loved her and that he was "sorry about everything."

He also said that he appreciated "your effort and kindness towards me."

Carter, 20, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter at the Taunton District Court. Prosecutors say that she urged Roy — a depressed and suicidal teen — to kill himself, chastised him when he delayed his suicide attempt, and counseled him to overcome his doubts about taking his own life.

Roy — who had a history of mental illness and had previously attempted suicide — killed himself on July 12, 2014, by inhaling carbon monoxide produced by a water pump in his truck. At one point, he got out of his truck because he said he was "scared" the poison was working, but Carter texted him to "get back in," according to text messages shown in court.

In other text messages, Carter, who was then 17, expressed frustration when Roy didn't kill himself or showed doubts about it. She asked him when he was going to kill himself more than 40 times, according to evidence presented in court.

Prosecutors said that Carter used Roy as a "pawn in her sick game of life and death" and wanted to be a "grieving girlfriend" to gain her peers' attention and sympathy.

But Carter's lawyers argue that Roy's suicide was his choice and that Carter, being 30 miles away when he killed himself, did not cause his death.

Her defense also called a controversial psychiatrist, Dr. Peter Breggin, to testify that Carter was "involuntarily intoxicated" by antidepressants when she urged Roy to kill himself.