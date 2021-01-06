Members Of Congress Described What It Was Like When A Pro-Trump Mob Stormed The Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as pro-Trump rioters try to break into the House chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

In an unprecedented attempted coup, a pro-Trump mob — incited by the president's dangerous lies about a stolen election — pushed past police to storm the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Their acts of domestic terrorism in the halls of Congress forced lawmakers to duck and hide inside the House gallery, take shelter, and evacuate to undisclosed locations inside the Capitol while wearing "escape hoods" designed to help breathe in the case of tear gas or fires.

Members of the Senate and House, who were at the Capitol to certify Joe Biden's victory, described the moments of terror as the mob walked freely through the building, breaching the offices of Congress members, and engaging in an armed standoff with law enforcement as they attempted to break into the House chamber.

Capitol Police ordered two buildings on the Capitol campus to be evacuated due to "police activity" as the rioters first broke through the barriers at the Capitol in the afternoon.



Some House members described being evacuated early on.