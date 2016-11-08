BuzzFeed News

Eric Trump Illegally Posted A Photo Of His Marked Ballot

Eric Trump violated New York election law by posting a photo of his filled-out ballot.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 11:08 a.m. ET

Eric Trump violated New York election law on Tuesday by posting a photo of his marked ballot on Twitter.

Four hours after posting the photo, Trump deleted it.
He was immediately notified that he had just committed an illegal act.

A person who "[s]hows his ballot after it is prepared for voting, to any person so as to reveal the contents . . . is guilty of a misdemeanor," as per a New York election law enacted 126 years ago. A group of voters recently challenged the law and asked a federal district judge for an injunction to let New Yorkers take ballot selfies on Nov. 8. However, the judge ruled against it on Nov. 3, saying, "The public's interest in orderly elections outweighs the plaintiffs' interest in taking and posting ballot selfies." The judge said posting ballot selfies would cause unnecessary delays in the voting process and would remove the guarantee of "election integrity."
A person who "[s]hows his ballot after it is prepared for voting, to any person so as to reveal the contents . . . is guilty of a misdemeanor," as per a New York election law enacted 126 years ago.

A group of voters recently challenged the law and asked a federal district judge for an injunction to let New Yorkers take ballot selfies on Nov. 8.

However, the judge ruled against it on Nov. 3, saying, "The public’s interest in orderly elections outweighs the plaintiffs’ interest in taking and posting ballot selfies."

The judge said posting ballot selfies would cause unnecessary delays in the voting process and would remove the guarantee of "election integrity."

People called Trump out for his illegal act.

