Eric Trump Illegally Posted A Photo Of His Marked Ballot
Eric Trump violated New York election law by posting a photo of his filled-out ballot.
Eric Trump violated New York election law on Tuesday by posting a photo of his marked ballot on Twitter.
He was immediately notified that he had just committed an illegal act.
People called Trump out for his illegal act.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
