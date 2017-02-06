This College Responded To Trump's Travel Ban By Offering A Refugee Scholarship

In a statement on Jan. 31, president, Dennis M. Hanno, announced that the college would offer a full scholarship to a student refugee from a war-torn country with special preference to applicants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Hanno said that his intention was to counter the "divisive message" of Trump's executive order on immigration which temporarily suspended the country's refugee program and banned travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday suspended enforcement of the ban after a federal judge temporarily blocked its visa and refugee provisions on Friday.

The college said that it would give preference to students seeking entrance to the US if the recent ban was lifted, or would seek to identify qualified refugee students from these countries or other war-torn nations, currently living in the US.

It will also waive its $65 application fee for the candidates.