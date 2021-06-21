A Group Of Climate Change Protesters Was Arrested For Trespassing On Ted Cruz's Lawn

We occupied Ted Cruz's lawn after our 400 mile march demanding Biden stop negotiating our futures away by meeting with climate deniers to negotiate away our lives. Join us on the 28th in DC to tell @potus that he must take our generation. We're on fire. https://t.co/R6ImIGbj5i

Houston police on Monday arrested eight people for trespassing at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's residence while protesting climate change amid the state's ongoing power crisis.

A group of 60 to 70 people had congregated outside Cruz's house at around 11 a.m. on Monday to call on President Joe Biden to stop negotiating with "climate deniers" like Cruz and to move forward with structuring the Civilian Climate Corps, a policy to create government jobs to combat climate change.

The Houston Police Department said that while the majority of the protesters were "extremely peaceful" and were expressing their First Amendment right to protest against climate change, a small group broke the law by trespassing onto Cruz's private property.

The group of eight protesters was given multiple warnings and opportunities to leave Cruz's lawn, but they refused for over an hour, a police spokesperson said.

"We explained to them that they were violating the trespassing law. They acknowledged that they understood and they chose to be arrested," the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said they supported people's First Amendment right to protest and that while arrests are always the last resort, authorities had "exhausted" all other options at the time.

Cruz's office declined to comment.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the handful of protesters on Cruz's lawn, carrying signs that read, "Our homes flood. Our people freeze. Cruz abandons us."