3 Children And A Man Died In A Suspicious Fire In Chicago

Three children — including a 3-month-old baby — and a man died in a multi-unit building fire in Chicago early Tuesday, police said.

The arson unit is investigating the fire and detectives were questioning a person of interest, Chicago police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



The fire began at approximately 1:37 am local time in a South Chicago neighborhood. The 3-month-old baby was identified as Melanie Watson by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. She was found next to a man who jumped along with her from the three-story building, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Watson was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Two other young girls, whose ages were unknown, were found dead along with an unidentified man on the third floor of the building, ABC 7 reported.



A man suspected of starting the fire reportedly had an argument with someone in the building, a police source told the Tribune. He escaped the fire.



A 48-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.



A witness, Clay Turner, told the Tribune that he saw the 3-month-old next to a man lying on the ground and screaming for help. Turner said he tried to help them.

“I’m just speechless,” he said.



