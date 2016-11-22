A CNN Host Slammed A Guest For Using The N-Word On Her Show

While criticizing the president-elect's appointments of people associated with the white nationalist alt-right movement, Kaiser said, "If you don’t want support of the alt right, don’t choose as a White House counselor a man who used the word 'nigger,' whose wife says he did not want his daughters to go to a school with too many Jews..."

CNN host Brooke Baldwin then interrupted Kaiser, saying, "Charles, hold on a second. I appreciate you going through all of this, but please don't use the n-word on my show."

"I'm sorry," Kaiser responded. "I never use the n-word except when I'm quoting someone who has been appointed by the president to serve in the Oval Office, since this is such a disgusting moment in our history."