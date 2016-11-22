A CNN Host Slammed A Guest For Using The N-Word On Her Show
The guest said he was just quoting a top Trump adviser.
Charles Kaiser, an author and blogger, used the n-word on CNN on Tuesday while claiming to quote Stephen Bannon, Donald Trump's senior White House counselor — drawing a sharp rebuke from anchor Brooke Baldwin.
At the end of the segment, Baldwin, who appeared upset and close to tears, reprimanded Kaiser, saying, "The more I've sat here and listened to the fact that somebody used the n-word on this show... It is not okay."
She later took to Twitter to condemn the moment again:
