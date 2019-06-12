The Chapel Hill Shooter Pleaded Guilty To Killing Three Muslim American Students In 2015

Craig Hicks was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, and her 19-year-old sister Razan Abu-Salha.

Chris Seward / AP Craig Hicks, center, in court in 2017.

The North Carolina man who fatally shot three Muslim American students in their Chapel Hill home in 2015 pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday. Craig Stephen Hicks pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for killing 23-year-old Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and her 19-year-old sister Razan Abu-Salha. Hicks, 50, accepted three consecutive life sentences without parole as part of his plea deal, two months after the district attorney dropped plans to seek the death penalty in an effort to speed up the proceedings. At the time of the shootings, Barakat was a second-year dental student at the University of North Carolina (UNC). He and Yusor had married less than two months before their deaths and were "lovebirds," their relatives said. Yusor had graduated from North Carolina State University in 2014 and was about to begin dental studies at UNC. Her sister, Razan, was studying architecture and environmental design at North Carolina State University and had recently made the dean's list in her first semester.

Facebook Yusor Abu-Salha and Deah Barakat (left) and Razan Abu-Salha.

The case sparked global outrage and calls for charging Hicks with hate crimes. The Chapel Hill police had initially said Hicks shot his three young Muslim neighbors over a parking dispute at the condo complex. However, the victims' families believe Hicks targeted them because they were Muslim. "It is about cold-hearted madness and murder,” District Attorney Satana Deberry told the court on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Observer. “It is not about parking.” Hicks' social media account contained multiple anti-religion posts. He had also developed a notorious reputation as a "parking vigilante" in his condo complex, and someone who was obsessed with noises and parked cars, prosecutors said. He was also a "gun fanatic" who had previously confronted people of color with a firearm. A cell phone video recorded by Barakat that showed the moments leading up to his death was played in court for the first time on Wednesday. The three victims were having dinner together when Hicks knocked on their door on Feb. 10, 2015. “You’ve got three cars in the lot and I don’t have a parking spot,” Hicks told Barakat in the video, the New York Times reported. None of the three victims had their cars parked in Hick's spot at the time and only two of their cars were present in the lot.

The video showed Barakat speaking politely with Hicks, contradicting Hicks' allegations to investigators that Barakat had insulted him and had come at him with a knife. "If you’re going to be disrespectful towards me, I am going to be disrespectful of you," Hicks told Barakat in the video. As Barakat began telling Hicks that he was allowed to park in other spaces , Hicks pulled out his gun and shot him eight times. Razan and Yusor were heard screaming in the video. Hicks then entered their condo and shot both women at close range. Family members of the victims broke down after the video was shown in court on Wednesday.

HEARTBREAKING: Family members react to the video of Deah Barakat being shot after being confronted by Craig Hicks. This is the first time the video was shown and prosecutors say it's the last piece of evidence from Deah. #OurThreeWinners