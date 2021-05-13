We Did It, Fam: Fully Vaccinated People Can Now Ditch Their Masks And Start Returning To Normal

Fully vaccinated people in the US can ditch their masks and stop socially distancing in almost all indoor and outdoor settings, the CDC said in new guidelines Thursday, marking a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country for more than a year.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House press briefing.

Walensky described the new guidance as an "exciting and powerful moment."

She cited the data on the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines and their ability to protect against variants, the low risk of transmission to others, and universal access to vaccines for those 12 and older.



"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," she said. "That moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."

The new guidance says that anyone who is fully vaccinated — and past the two-week mark from their last vaccine shot — can participate in large or small indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

However, the CDC issued a few exceptions to the guidance, mainly that fully vaccinated people should still wear masks while traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other public transport, and also at airports and stations in the US.

The guidance also does not apply to healthcare settings such as hospitals and doctors' officers as well as correctional facilities or homeless shelters, the CDC said.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, President Joe Biden told reporters the news was a "great milestone."

"Today is a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus," he said.