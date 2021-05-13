 Skip To Content
We Did It, Fam: Fully Vaccinated People Can Now Ditch Their Masks And Start Returning To Normal

Fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks or physically distance to participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, according to new CDC guidelines.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 13, 2021, at 3:29 p.m. ET

Mario Tama / Getty Images

People walk along the Venice Beach boardwalk on April 28, 2021, in Venice, California.

Fully vaccinated people in the US can ditch their masks and stop socially distancing in almost all indoor and outdoor settings, the CDC said in new guidelines Thursday, marking a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country for more than a year.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House press briefing.

Walensky described the new guidance as an "exciting and powerful moment."

She cited the data on the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines and their ability to protect against variants, the low risk of transmission to others, and universal access to vaccines for those 12 and older.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," she said. "That moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."

The new guidance says that anyone who is fully vaccinated — and past the two-week mark from their last vaccine shot — can participate in large or small indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

However, the CDC issued a few exceptions to the guidance, mainly that fully vaccinated people should still wear masks while traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other public transport, and also at airports and stations in the US.

The guidance also does not apply to healthcare settings such as hospitals and doctors' officers as well as correctional facilities or homeless shelters, the CDC said.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, President Joe Biden told reporters the news was a "great milestone."

"Today is a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus," he said.

President Biden @POTUS

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours.

Twitter: @POTUS

Walensky advised those who are immunocompromised to talk to their doctors before giving up their masks.

People who are fully vaccinated should also still wear masks where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, the guidelines said.

Walensky said the CDC will be updating its guidance with regard to schools, businesses, and communities, but added that those decisions have to be made at the local level.

The revised guidelines come after mounting pressure on federal officials to ease COVID-19 restrictions. They also come a little over two weeks after the CDC released confusing guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.

Anthony Fauci and Walensky agreed Thursday that people should make decisions based on their own comfort and that those who want to continue to wear their masks even after being fully vaccinated should not be criticized.

Walensky cautioned that there could be changes to the recommendations given the unpredictability of the virus.

"If things get worse, there is always a chance we may need to make changes to these recommendations," she said.

