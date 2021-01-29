Two Brothers Who Chased A Black Capitol Police Officer During The Riot Have Been Charged

Two Montana brothers who were seen at the front of a mob chasing a lone Black officer during the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 are now facing multiple federal charges.

Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes were accused of being among the first 10 rioters to break into the US Capitol building and ambushing Officer Eugene Goodman, who has been hailed as a hero for luring the aggressive mob away from the Senate, where former vice president Mike Pence and other members of Congress were certifying the election results.

The brothers were charged Thursday with several offenses, including obstructing an official proceeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering the Capitol without authorization and with an intention to disrupt official business, and destroying property. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

Four days after the riot, both men reported in person to the Helena Police Department in Montana after seeing themselves on news coverage and believing they were wanted by the FBI, according to a criminal complaint.

After an FBI agent interviewed them, the brothers said they wanted to turn themselves in. They provided their contact information to the FBI and were allowed to return home.

Surveillance videos and social media footage documented how the brothers were allegedly among the first group of rioters who broke open windows and stormed the Capitol building at around 2:13 p.m.