This News Anchor Gave Hilarious Commentary After His Guests Threw Shoes And Chairs At Each Other

The host of the show, Mohamed Al-Ghiety, claimed he suffered from exhaustion and low blood pressure after two of his guests got into a physical confrontation with each other, according to The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which posted the clip and translated it to English.

The show aired on the Egyptian LTC TV channel on Sept. 27, according to MEMRI.

The argument reportedly escalated when one of the guests, an Egyptian lawyer, Nabil Al-Wahsh, tried to undermine the credibility of the other guest, Mustafa Rashed, a self-proclaimed "mufti" (a jurist who interprets and rules on Muslim law).