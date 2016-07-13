Police Departments In The U.S. Are Issuing Some Hilarious Warnings About Pokémon Go

The Largo Police Department has increased its presence in areas that are popular in the app, Public Information Officer Lt. Paul Amodeo told BuzzFeed News Wednesday. He said police officers are aware of areas frequented by people searching for the virtual Pokémon creatures.

Amodeo said that while they haven't received any complaints so far, "there are certainly concerns" regarding the app, especially with the “Lure Module,” which invites other players to come to a location "for 30 minutes" and collect Pokémon.

"We haven't had anybody doing anything nefarious or bad, but it's certainly a concern if parents are paying attention to their kids and just general situational awareness," Amodeo said.

The most populated Pokémon Go area so far has been the Largo Central Park, which has 10 “PokéStops” according to Amodeo. He said that two of their officers, including a cyberdetective, have downloaded the app on their phone "to keep tabs on it."

"A couple of our other officers are just playing it, even though they might not admit it," Amodeo said.