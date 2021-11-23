Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide, His Family's Attorney Said

This screengrab from video provided by police in Moab, Utah, shows Brian Laundrie talking to an officer after being pulled over on Aug. 12, 2021.

Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man who was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his former fiancé, Gabby Petitio, died by suicide, according to his family's attorney.



Chris and Roberta Laundrie were informed that their son's "cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."

Laundrie's remains were found last month at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, near items that included a backpack and notebook that belonged to him. The remains were found in a section of the park that officials said had been previously covered in water. Authorities used dental records to confirm his identity.

An initial autopsy was inconclusive about the cause and manner of death, prompting Laundrie's remains to be sent to an anthropologist for further review, Bertolino had previously told news outlets.

The attorney has also said that Laundrie's family has chosen not to do a traditional funeral service and plan to cremate his remains.