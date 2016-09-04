Police Are Hunting For Some Cold-Blooded Ice Cream Thieves In New York

The men, described by police as black males in their 20s, targeted chain stories including Duane Reade, CVS, and Rite Aid. Their preferred ice cream brands were Ben & Jerry's, Haagen-Dazs, and Talenti gelatos, according to the police.

Deputy Chief Joseph V. Dowling told the New York Times that the men resold the ice cream "to local mom-and-pop stores, bodegas, delis, things like that," for 25 cents on the dollar.

“They transport it in freezer bags with dry ice or those frozen packs. You’re traveling to sell it," he said.