A 12-Year-Old Boy Scout Died After Being Buried In Sand At His Camp

Gage Wilson died after being trapped inside the sand for at least 15 to 30 minutes, police said.

A 12-year-old Boy Scout died Saturday after being buried in the sand at a camp in Michigan. Authorities said that Gage Wilson was digging into the side of a sand dune at the beach in North Point County Park in Van Buren County while he was with two other members of his troop, WWMT reported. Once he dug into the other side of the hill, Gage crawled inside the hole, at which point the hill collapsed, trapping him inside the sand at the water’s edge. It is unclear if the two other boys he was with witnessed the collapse. Gage was trapped inside the sand between 15 and 30 minutes before other Scouting members realized he was buried inside, police said.

“They saw part of his body,” Sgt. Zach Hathaway of the South Haven Police said during a news conference. “I think his legs were exposed out of the sand and that’s when they realized something was wrong and they ran to him and found that he was covered in sand and wasn’t moving.” Scout leaders performed CPR while police arrived at the scene and were able to locate a pulse. “Efforts were then made through difficult terrain, including dunes, trails and water, to transport the victim to a waiting ambulance,” the South Haven Police Department said in a press release. Gage was then airlifted to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. This incident remains under investigation, however, “it appears to be a tragic accident,” the department said.

South Haven Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family,” Donald Shepard, Scout executive and CEO of the Michigan Crossroads Council, said in a statement. “We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following an accident at a Scouting event.”

Facebook