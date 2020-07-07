A Black Lives Matter Protester Was Injured After A Car Struck Her And Sped Away With Her On The Hood

Videos show a car striking a Black Lives Matter protester and speeding away with her on the car's hood, as another man clung to the side of the vehicle.

A 29-year-old woman, who was part of a Black Lives Matter protest in Bloomington, Indiana, was injured Monday night after a car struck her and sped away with her on the hood of the car, police said. A 35-year-old man who clung to the side of the car as it drove away was also injured, authorities said. A short video posted to Twitter by Rodney C. Root shows a red car zooming away with the woman on the hood and the man hanging on the side.

So this just happened IN Bloomington, Indiana... a lady was hit by this car and the driver sped off. WITH HER STILL ON THE HOOD.

The incident took place toward the end of a protest march through the city. The march was in response to a July 4 incident where a Black man said he was attacked by a group of white people in what he described as an “attempted lynching.”

According to eyewitnesses and the police, a male passenger of a red Toyota car got out and threw an electric scooter that had been left in the middle of the roadway. The woman, who was part of the protest, approached the car and stood in front of it with her hands on the hood of the car, the Bloomington Police Department said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. The car then began to accelerate which caused the women to jump on the hood of the car. The man grabbed the car and clung on to the side as it “accelerated rapidly," police said. A video posted by Jaren Vaught shows a part of the incident.

The two of them remained on the car as it continued to speed down the road. The vehicle then quickly turned eastbound, causing both of them to fall off the car, authorities said.

The man had abrasions on his arms and the woman on the hood was "said to have been knocked unconscious" and had a head laceration, police said. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. A GoFundMe page for the woman's medical expenses said she had gotten a concussion and that “she will be okay.” Police said the car has not yet been located and investigators were trying to determine the identity and whereabouts of the male passenger and the female driver inside the car.



The scene in downtown Bloomington after protestors were struck at high speed by a vehicle as the protest was disbanding

Geoff Stewart, the man who clung to the side of the car, told RTV6 that he and other protesters were trying to stop the woman from driving the car until the crowd had cleared up on the road.

"A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up, just wait a second," Stewart told RTV6. "But she and her passenger both wanted to go right away so they started to push. They pushed into the woman that was with me, and when she pushed again, both of us went on the vehicle." Stewart said that when the driver accelerated, the woman protester ended up on the hood of the car, as he hung on to the driver’s side of the car. "I was just trying to block her vision so she would slow down so I tried to pull myself as far in her way to obstruct her view," Stewart said. "She drove through red lights and made her turn up here that threw both of us off the car." Over the weekend in Seattle, a protester was killed and another injured after a man struck them with his car when he drove onto a freeway that had been closed because of protests against police brutality.

