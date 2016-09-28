Black Students Say They Were Called The N-Word At University Of Missouri
The school said it will consider disciplinary actions, including suspension, against the students who allegedly used racial slurs.
The University of Missouri is investigating an incident in which two black students reported that racial slurs were used against them by other students on Tuesday night.
A woman who was with a group of six to seven white male and female students shouted, "Look at those niggers looking at us," as two black female students walked past them, according to a statement issued by the Legion of Black Collegians (LBC).
The university's interim chancellor, Hank Foley, said in a statement that he was "outraged and saddened" by the incident.
The Delta Upsilon chapter at Mizzou was also placed on "emergency suspension."
The fraternity's national organization said it was "aware of a verbal altercation" that took place on Tuesday and was working with the university to learn more about the incident.
"Racism and sexism have no place in our Fraternity and we expect our members to be positive contributors to inclusive campus environments," the organization said.
The university also cited other issues in announcing the Delta Upsilon suspension in a statement, including alcohol violations.
Students gathered on campus on Wednesday to discuss the incident and to pray.
"I'm here because we want to support our African American student body and to let them know that we consider this to be very serious," Foley said after addressing the students on Wednesday.
