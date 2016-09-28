Black Students Say They Were Called The N-Word At University Of Missouri

The two black female students were members of the Legion of Black Collegians Activities Committee. Other LBC members joined the two women for their safety and campus police arrived to "assess the situation," according to a statement.

As police were trying to deescalate the situation outside the Delta Upsilon fraternity, members of the fraternity began shouting obscenities at the LBC members, including "Mizzou PC, c****ts, b****es, n*****s," the LBC said in a statement.

The LBC also said that some police officers tried to control its members instead of controlling the fraternity brothers who were yelling out the windows.

"Even though one of the suspects has been identified, and will be taken in for questioning, a simple warning is unacceptable," the LBC said. "Any student that selects to intentionally use hate speech on a campus that pushes the morals of 'inclusivity' and 'diversity' does not belong, and their presence continues to foster the apparent dichotomy amongst black and white students."