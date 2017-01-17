People Are Sharing Fake Pictures Of Bikers For Trump Heading To The Inauguration

Cox said that he requested a permit from the National Parks Service for 5,000 bikers to gather at John Marshall Park on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The request was approved but the permit was still being processed and had not yet been issued, Mike Litterst, the spokesperson for the National Park Service, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

"We process requests in the order in which they were received, first come, first serve," Litterst said, adding that permits were approved for both pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators.

Cox's listed purpose for the permit is "to celebrate president elect, and encourage peaceful transition," according to the list of permit applications for the inauguration provided to BuzzFeed News.

So far, only one permit for an explicitly pro-Trump group — Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump! — has been issued for 20 people. Another pro-Trump permit requested by Travis Thompson Biker for 5,000 people to support Trump on Jan. 20 is currently being processed.

A permit for the most number of demonstrators so far — 50,000 — was issued for the American Constitution Society, a progressive organization.