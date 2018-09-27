BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

All The Biggest Moments From The Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

All The Biggest Moments From The Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Ford and Kavanaugh testified about Ford's allegations that she was sexually assaulted by President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 6:59 p.m. ET

Andrew Harnik - Pool / Getty Images

In what was an emotional, tearful, volatile hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testified about Ford's allegations that Trump's Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her during a house gathering in the summer of 1982.

There were several moments from the hearing that stood out:

When Ford swore to tell the truth and said she was "terrified" to be there.

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school." https://t.co/R4ssB9jyfq
Tasneem N @TasneemN

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school." https://t.co/R4ssB9jyfq

Reply Retweet Favorite

When the Republicans' lawyer, Rachel Mitchell, told Ford she was "sorry" that she was terrified.

The first thing Rachel Mitchell tells Dr. Ford before questioning her is that she's sorry that Ford is terrified. "I just wanted to let you know, I'm very sorry." https://t.co/NiOARGw81N
Tasneem N @TasneemN

The first thing Rachel Mitchell tells Dr. Ford before questioning her is that she's sorry that Ford is terrified. "I just wanted to let you know, I'm very sorry." https://t.co/NiOARGw81N

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Mitchell began clinically questioning Ford about the alleged assault like she was on trial.

after prosecutor Rachel Martin, on behalf of Republicans, asks Christine Blasey Ford if Brett Kavanaugh did anything sexually suggestive at previous parties where she was with him, and she answers "no," Sen @KamalaHarris tells her "You are not on trial here"
Judy Woodruff @JudyWoodruff

after prosecutor Rachel Martin, on behalf of Republicans, asks Christine Blasey Ford if Brett Kavanaugh did anything sexually suggestive at previous parties where she was with him, and she answers "no," Sen @KamalaHarris tells her "You are not on trial here"

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Ford testified that she was "100% sure" that Kavanaugh was her attacker.

Sen. Durbin: "I am asking you to address this new defense of mistaken identity directly. Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?" Christine Blasey Ford: "100 percent." https://t.co/paDCdUvwTk
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Sen. Durbin: "I am asking you to address this new defense of mistaken identity directly. Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?" Christine Blasey Ford: "100 percent." https://t.co/paDCdUvwTk

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Ford said she would never forget Kavanaugh and his friend "uproariously laughing" at her expense.

The one thing Christine Ford said she will never forget: Two men "uproariously laughing" together at her expense.
Tasneem N @TasneemN

The one thing Christine Ford said she will never forget: Two men "uproariously laughing" together at her expense.

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Ford used her psychology experience several times to methodically explain her own trauma to senators.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

When Mitchell used Ford's fear of flying to question her credibility.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell seems to be challenging Dr. Ford’s contention that she developed a fear of flying by pointing to a series of plane flights for work and vacation. https://t.co/2CtPVvUNCk
Jim Roberts @nycjim

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell seems to be challenging Dr. Ford’s contention that she developed a fear of flying by pointing to a series of plane flights for work and vacation. https://t.co/2CtPVvUNCk

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is the full exchange between Mitchell and Ford:

Mitchell: May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?

Ford: In an airplane.

Mitchell: Okay. I ask that because it's been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?

Ford: Well, I was hoping that they would come to me. But then I realized that was an unrealistic request.

Mitchell: It would have been a quicker trip for me.

Ford: Yes. That was certainly what I was hoping, was to avoid having to get on an airplane. But I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.

Mitchell: When you were here in the mid-Atlantic area back in August, the end of July, August, how did you get here?

Ford: Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family. I'm sorry, not here — I go to Delaware.

Mitchell: Okay. In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and you have had to fly for your work, is that true?

Ford: Correct, unfortunately.

Mitchell: You are consultant statistician in Sydney, Australia. Is that right?

Ford: I have never been to Australia, but the company I work for is based in Australia and they have an office in San Francisco, California. I don't think I will make it to Australia.

Mitchell: [Laughs.] It is long. I also saw on your CV that you list the following interests of travel, and you, in parentheses put "Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific Islands, and French Polynesia." Have you been to all this places?

Ford: Yes.

Mitchell: By airplane?

Ford: Yes.

Mitchell: And your interests also include oceanography, Hawaiian and Tahitian culture. Did you travel by air as part of those interests?

Ford: Correct. It's easier for me to travel going that direction when it's a vacation.

When Ford said she thought she would be "personally annihilated" if she came forward with her story.

"I was calculating daily the risk-benefit for me of coming forward and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway and that I would just be personally annihilated." - Dr. Blasey Ford #KavanaughHearings https://t.co/cwcfd9pEcM
Legal Defense Fund @NAACP_LDF

"I was calculating daily the risk-benefit for me of coming forward and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway and that I would just be personally annihilated." - Dr. Blasey Ford #KavanaughHearings https://t.co/cwcfd9pEcM

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Ford was moved to tears after Sen. Richard Blumenthal said she had "earned America's gratitude" by coming forward.

Blumenthal to Dr. Ford: "If we agree on nothing else today, I hope, on a bipartisan basis, we can agree on how much courage it has taken for you to come forward and I think you have earned America's gratitude." Dr. Ford, visibly moved, seems to mouth the words 'thank you.' (ABC) https://t.co/zyJIP5hapG
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Blumenthal to Dr. Ford: "If we agree on nothing else today, I hope, on a bipartisan basis, we can agree on how much courage it has taken for you to come forward and I think you have earned America's gratitude." Dr. Ford, visibly moved, seems to mouth the words 'thank you.' (ABC) https://t.co/zyJIP5hapG

Reply Retweet Favorite

How Ford responded to people defending Kavanaugh's alleged behavior as "boys will be boys."

"I can only speak for how it has impacted me greatly for the last 36 years." Christine Blasey Ford responds to suggestions that her alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh was a case of "boys will be boys." https://t.co/A7QHNW1S4f
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

"I can only speak for how it has impacted me greatly for the last 36 years." Christine Blasey Ford responds to suggestions that her alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh was a case of "boys will be boys." https://t.co/A7QHNW1S4f

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Ford said that she took a polygraph test right after attending her grandmother's funeral.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell seems pretty stunned that Blasey Ford took a polygraph right after her grandmother's funeral. https://t.co/aKOJ5SrJ15
David Mack @davidmackau

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell seems pretty stunned that Blasey Ford took a polygraph right after her grandmother's funeral. https://t.co/aKOJ5SrJ15

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Kavanaugh deviated from his prepared statement to forcefully and tearfully deny all the allegations against him.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

“This is a circus,” Kavanaugh said. “The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades. This grotesque character assassination will dissuade confident and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.

“You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never,” Kavanaugh said.

When Kavanaugh began crying after talking about his 10-year-old daughter.

Kavanaugh breaks down while talking about how his 10-year-old daughter said that they should pray for Christine Ford and that he means no ill will to Ford. https://t.co/cD517Y6Fwr
Tasneem N @TasneemN

Kavanaugh breaks down while talking about how his 10-year-old daughter said that they should pray for Christine Ford and that he means no ill will to Ford. https://t.co/cD517Y6Fwr

Reply Retweet Favorite

When he broke down while discussing the calendars he kept during 1982.

"I did have the summer of 1982 documented pretty well." Brett Kavanaugh becomes emotional discussing his calendar, which he says shows he did not attend the party where the alleged sexual assault took place. https://t.co/2MMwnPBbnc
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

"I did have the summer of 1982 documented pretty well." Brett Kavanaugh becomes emotional discussing his calendar, which he says shows he did not attend the party where the alleged sexual assault took place. https://t.co/2MMwnPBbnc

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Kavanaugh said he didn't know how many beers were too many beers.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: "We drank beer. Sometimes, probably had too many beers." Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell: "What do you consider to be too many beers?" Kavanaugh: "I don't know. Whatever the chart says." https://t.co/Ygzo4moj39
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: "We drank beer. Sometimes, probably had too many beers." Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell: "What do you consider to be too many beers?" Kavanaugh: "I don't know. Whatever the chart says." https://t.co/Ygzo4moj39

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Kavanaugh asserted that Julie Swetnick's allegations against him were a "joke" and a "farce."

"The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce." Judge Brett Kavanaugh responds to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's questioning about the third woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/pd5zQHz1Zz
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

"The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce." Judge Brett Kavanaugh responds to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's questioning about the third woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/pd5zQHz1Zz

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Sen. Lindsey Graham angrily accused Democrats of trying to "destroy this guy's life."

video-player.buzzfeed.com

"You've got nothing to apologize for," an emotional Graham told Kavanaugh. "This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics."

The senator told Kavanaugh that Ford "was as much of a victim as you are."

He then asked Kavanaugh if he’s "been through hell."

"I've been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh said.

He then expressed his doubt about the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"You're supposed to be Bill Cosby when you're a junior and senior in high school. And all of a sudden you got over it," Graham said. "It's been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don't stop."

This tense exchange between Sen. Dick Durbin and Kavanaugh, who insisted, "I'm innocent."

"I am innocent. I'm innocent of the charge." Brett Kavanaugh and Sen. Dick Durbin get into heated exchange about whether there should be an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegation https://t.co/9FalHY71EC https://t.co/rwX1qCao8J
CBS News @CBSNews

"I am innocent. I'm innocent of the charge." Brett Kavanaugh and Sen. Dick Durbin get into heated exchange about whether there should be an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegation https://t.co/9FalHY71EC https://t.co/rwX1qCao8J

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kavanaugh's description of his high school yearbook, including liking beer, flatulence, and "devil's triangle."

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh about certain notations in his high school yearbook and it was ... really something. https://t.co/p4vcCmdBRM
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh about certain notations in his high school yearbook and it was ... really something. https://t.co/p4vcCmdBRM

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Kavanaugh asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar — the daughter of an alcoholic — if she ever had a blackout after drinking.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

This is the exchange:

Klobuchar: Drinking is one thing but the concern is about truthfulness and in your written testimony you said sometimes you had too many drinks. Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn't remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?

Kavanaugh: No. I remember what happened and I think you've probably had beers, Senator, and so —

Klobuchar: So you're saying there's never been a case where you drank so much that you didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what have happened?

Kavanaugh: You're asking blackout. I don't know. Have you?

Klobuchar: Could you answer the question, Judge. That's not happened? Is that your answer?

Kavanaugh: Yeah, and I'm curious if you have.

Klobuchar: I have no drinking problem, Judge.

Kavanaugh: Nor do I.

Kavanaugh later apologized to Klobuchar saying, saying, “This is a tough process. I’m sorry I did that.”

“I appreciate that,” Klobuchar replied. “I would like to add when you have a parent that’s an alcoholic, you're pretty careful about drinking.”

When Kavanaugh said he wishes "no ill will" to Ford, and said he doesn't question she was sexually assaulted — but not by him.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

CORRECTION

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh about a reference to a "devil's triangle" in his high school yearbook. An earlier version of this post misquoted him as calling it a "devil's threesome."



Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT