All The Biggest Moments From The Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

This is the full exchange between Mitchell and Ford:

Mitchell: May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?

Ford: In an airplane.

Mitchell: Okay. I ask that because it's been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?

Ford: Well, I was hoping that they would come to me. But then I realized that was an unrealistic request.

Mitchell: It would have been a quicker trip for me.

Ford: Yes. That was certainly what I was hoping, was to avoid having to get on an airplane. But I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.

Mitchell: When you were here in the mid-Atlantic area back in August, the end of July, August, how did you get here?

Ford: Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family. I'm sorry, not here — I go to Delaware.

Mitchell: Okay. In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and you have had to fly for your work, is that true?

Ford: Correct, unfortunately.

Mitchell: You are consultant statistician in Sydney, Australia. Is that right?

Ford: I have never been to Australia, but the company I work for is based in Australia and they have an office in San Francisco, California. I don't think I will make it to Australia.

Mitchell: [Laughs.] It is long. I also saw on your CV that you list the following interests of travel, and you, in parentheses put "Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific Islands, and French Polynesia." Have you been to all this places?

Ford: Yes.

Mitchell: By airplane?

Ford: Yes.

Mitchell: And your interests also include oceanography, Hawaiian and Tahitian culture. Did you travel by air as part of those interests?

Ford: Correct. It's easier for me to travel going that direction when it's a vacation.