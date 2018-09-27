All The Biggest Moments From The Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Hearing
Ford and Kavanaugh testified about Ford's allegations that she was sexually assaulted by President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
In what was an emotional, tearful, volatile hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testified about Ford's allegations that Trump's Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her during a house gathering in the summer of 1982.
There were several moments from the hearing that stood out:
When Ford swore to tell the truth and said she was "terrified" to be there.
When the Republicans' lawyer, Rachel Mitchell, told Ford she was "sorry" that she was terrified.
When Mitchell began clinically questioning Ford about the alleged assault like she was on trial.
When Ford testified that she was "100% sure" that Kavanaugh was her attacker.
When Ford said she would never forget Kavanaugh and his friend "uproariously laughing" at her expense.
When Ford used her psychology experience several times to methodically explain her own trauma to senators.
When Mitchell used Ford's fear of flying to question her credibility.
This is the full exchange between Mitchell and Ford:
Mitchell: May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?
Ford: In an airplane.
Mitchell: Okay. I ask that because it's been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?
Ford: Well, I was hoping that they would come to me. But then I realized that was an unrealistic request.
Mitchell: It would have been a quicker trip for me.
Ford: Yes. That was certainly what I was hoping, was to avoid having to get on an airplane. But I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.
Mitchell: When you were here in the mid-Atlantic area back in August, the end of July, August, how did you get here?
Ford: Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family. I'm sorry, not here — I go to Delaware.
Mitchell: Okay. In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and you have had to fly for your work, is that true?
Ford: Correct, unfortunately.
Mitchell: You are consultant statistician in Sydney, Australia. Is that right?
Ford: I have never been to Australia, but the company I work for is based in Australia and they have an office in San Francisco, California. I don't think I will make it to Australia.
Mitchell: [Laughs.] It is long. I also saw on your CV that you list the following interests of travel, and you, in parentheses put "Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific Islands, and French Polynesia." Have you been to all this places?
Ford: Yes.
Mitchell: By airplane?
Ford: Yes.
Mitchell: And your interests also include oceanography, Hawaiian and Tahitian culture. Did you travel by air as part of those interests?
Ford: Correct. It's easier for me to travel going that direction when it's a vacation.
When Ford said she thought she would be "personally annihilated" if she came forward with her story.
When Ford was moved to tears after Sen. Richard Blumenthal said she had "earned America's gratitude" by coming forward.
How Ford responded to people defending Kavanaugh's alleged behavior as "boys will be boys."
When Ford said that she took a polygraph test right after attending her grandmother's funeral.
When Kavanaugh deviated from his prepared statement to forcefully and tearfully deny all the allegations against him.
“This is a circus,” Kavanaugh said. “The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades. This grotesque character assassination will dissuade confident and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.
“You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never,” Kavanaugh said.
When Kavanaugh began crying after talking about his 10-year-old daughter.
When he broke down while discussing the calendars he kept during 1982.
When Kavanaugh said he didn't know how many beers were too many beers.
When Kavanaugh asserted that Julie Swetnick's allegations against him were a "joke" and a "farce."
When Sen. Lindsey Graham angrily accused Democrats of trying to "destroy this guy's life."
"You've got nothing to apologize for," an emotional Graham told Kavanaugh. "This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics."
The senator told Kavanaugh that Ford "was as much of a victim as you are."
He then asked Kavanaugh if he’s "been through hell."
"I've been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh said.
He then expressed his doubt about the allegations against Kavanaugh.
"You're supposed to be Bill Cosby when you're a junior and senior in high school. And all of a sudden you got over it," Graham said. "It's been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don't stop."
This tense exchange between Sen. Dick Durbin and Kavanaugh, who insisted, "I'm innocent."
Kavanaugh's description of his high school yearbook, including liking beer, flatulence, and "devil's triangle."
When Kavanaugh asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar — the daughter of an alcoholic — if she ever had a blackout after drinking.
This is the exchange:
Klobuchar: Drinking is one thing but the concern is about truthfulness and in your written testimony you said sometimes you had too many drinks. Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn't remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?
Kavanaugh: No. I remember what happened and I think you've probably had beers, Senator, and so —
Klobuchar: So you're saying there's never been a case where you drank so much that you didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what have happened?
Kavanaugh: You're asking blackout. I don't know. Have you?
Klobuchar: Could you answer the question, Judge. That's not happened? Is that your answer?
Kavanaugh: Yeah, and I'm curious if you have.
Klobuchar: I have no drinking problem, Judge.
Kavanaugh: Nor do I.
Kavanaugh later apologized to Klobuchar saying, saying, “This is a tough process. I’m sorry I did that.”
“I appreciate that,” Klobuchar replied. “I would like to add when you have a parent that’s an alcoholic, you're pretty careful about drinking.”
When Kavanaugh said he wishes "no ill will" to Ford, and said he doesn't question she was sexually assaulted — but not by him.
