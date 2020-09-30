 Skip To Content
Biden To Trump During The First Debate: "Would You Shut Up, Man?"

Biden made the quip as Trump continued to relentlessly interrupt him during the first part of the debate.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 29, 2020, at 10:09 p.m. ET

Posted on September 29, 2020, at 9:42 p.m. ET

Commission on Debates

The first portion of the presidential debate on Tuesday was basically three men constantly interrupting each other, mostly with President Donald Trump talking over Joe Biden as he tried to answer questions from moderator Chris Wallace.

At one point Biden, who was telling the American people to get out and vote, told Trump, "Would you shut up, man?"

video-player.buzzfeed.com

The moment came during a chaotic debate between Trump and Biden, who keep talking over each other as Wallace tried unsuccessfully to keep them in line.

During the first segment of the debate on the topic of the Supreme Court, Wallace asked Biden if he was willing to tell the American people whether he supported either ending the Senate filibuster or adding more justices to the bench.

Biden said he would not take a position on the issue and instead urged people to go out and vote.

"The American people should speak," Biden said. "Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel."

As Biden was talking, Trump repeatedly asked him, "Are you going to pack the court?"

"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump said.

"I'm not going to answer the question," Biden responded.

"Why won't he answer the question?" Trump said as he continued to talk over Biden.

Biden, unable to complete his answer, then shut his eyes and said, "Would you shut up, man?"

He then followed up with, "This is so unpresidential," after which Wallace ended the segment.

