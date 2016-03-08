Better Business Bureau Denies Sending Donald Trump Fax During Fox Debate

The BBB also said that Trump University does not currently have an A rating.

The Better Business Bureau continued to deny Donald Trump's claim that he received a fax from them showing Trump University had an A rating during the Fox debate on March 3.

Trump handed a fax to the @FoxNews anchors during the #GOPDebate just a bit ago

Trump was seen handing over a fax to Fox debate moderators saying, "Better Business Bureau just sent this...this just came in."

In a statement on Tuesday, BBB said it did not send a document of any kind to the Republican debate last Thursday and said that the document posted to social media was not a current BBB review of Trump University.

The statement was a response to Trump's claim that Trump University had a A rating from the BBB during Thursday night's debate. "We have a 98 percent approval rating, we have an 'A' from the Better Business Bureau, and people like it."

Fox News host Megyn Kelly disputed his claim saying that the BBB rating was a D-minus based on several complaints they had received about Trump University.

In its statement, BBB said, "Trump University does not currently have an A rating with BBB. The BBB Business Review for this company has continually been "No Rating" since September 2015. Prior to that, it fluctuated between D- and A+."

The statement said that the document showing the fax Trump claimed to have received from BBB during the debate appeared to be part of a Business Review from 2014.

BBB said that it received "multiple consumer complaints" about Trump University when it was active. "These complaints affected the Trump University BBB rating, which was as low as D- in 2010."

"Trump University has never been a BBB Accredited Business," the statement read. "The document handed to the debate moderators on Thursday night could not have been an actual 'Better Business Bureau accreditation notice' for this business."