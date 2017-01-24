Here's What $20 Million Stashed Inside A Bed Looks Like
Literally sleeping on top of a pile of money.
Federal agents found $20 million stashed inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment earlier this month.
Yes, they literally found a bed of money.
The US attorney's office released a photo of the money on Monday following the arrest of a Brazilian national charged with conspiring to launder proceeds from a pyramid scheme.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
