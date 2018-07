A Snake Got Wedged In This Woman's Earlobe So She Naturally Took A Selfie

Warning: This post contains graphic pictures of a python stuck in a woman's earlobe, but be honest, that's exactly what you're here for.

This is Ashley Glawe from Portland, Oregon, and her gauged, or stretched, earlobe.

Last week, Glawe's pet ball python, Bart, got stuck in her gauged earlobe. Here is a photograph of that.

In a Facebook post, Glawe explained that Bart the snake's "#DUMB ASS" saw a hole that just so happened to be her earlobe and thought it "would be a bright idea" to slither his way through it.

The hospital did not return a request for comment.

"It all happened SO fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late," Glawe wrote on Facebook. "Now #BelieveItorNot I'm sitting here in the #EmergencyRoom with #BART #STUCK in my fucking #EAR."

Glawe had to go to the emergency room at the Portland Adventist Hospital to get Bart removed from her earlobe.

Here is another close-up of Bart stuck in Glawe's earlobe because why not.

“[It] felt like he struck at my ear — I, like, froze instantly," Glawe told CNN. "I didn’t move because I really thought he was, like, attacking the side of my head."

Glawe said she tried to get Bart out of her ear by applying some cooking oil, but it didn't help and she didn't want to hurt him by pulling him out herself.

At the emergency room, doctors numbed Glawe's ear and applied lube to slip the snake out, CNN reported.

"They put, like, string or something like that in between my ear and the snake, and, like, stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well," Glawe said.

While her ear was bruised, Bart "acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Glawe for comment.