Teacher Fired After Calling Black Students "Punk-Ass Niggers" Who Were "Gonna Get Shot"

Teacher Fired After Calling Black Students "Punk-Ass Niggers" Who Were "Gonna Get Shot"

The middle school teacher in Baltimore was fired for her "racially charged comments," the school board said.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on November 17, 2016, at 1:37 p.m. ET

A middle school teacher in Baltimore was fired after she was caught on video calling her black students "punk-ass niggers" who were "gonna get shot," Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The incident took place at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Baltimore City Public Schools said, "Yesterday a middle school science teacher at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School engaged in verbally abusive behavior and made racially charged comments directed at students. The teacher involved in the incident is no longer employed by City Schools." The board did not identify the teacher. The video, first posted on Facebook by Erica Esha Deminds, the mother of a student at the school, got over a million views and was widely shared on social media on Thursday.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The video first showed the teacher grabbing a student and telling him to "get out of my class" and later, "You're gonna sit here and do nothing."

Facebook: erica.gales

After throwing the student out of the class, she is heard telling the others, "Who else needs to frickin' leave?" She also tells them, "You're getting zeroes for doing nothing ... I give you my word."

The teacher is later heard screaming at the students, calling them "idiots," and "punk-ass niggers" who were "gonna get shot."

Facebook: erica.gales

The students then erupted, while she continued to scream, "You're stupid."

Facebook: erica.gales

"At Baltimore City Public Schools, we are committed to creating positive and equitable learning environments in school communities where all members are welcome, supported, and valued," the school board said in its statement. "No

form of discriminatory behavior of any kind is or will be tolerated."

