Teacher Fired After Calling Black Students "Punk-Ass Niggers" Who Were "Gonna Get Shot"
The middle school teacher in Baltimore was fired for her "racially charged comments," the school board said.
A middle school teacher in Baltimore was fired after she was caught on video calling her black students "punk-ass niggers" who were "gonna get shot," Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
The video first showed the teacher grabbing a student and telling him to "get out of my class" and later, "You're gonna sit here and do nothing."
The teacher is later heard screaming at the students, calling them "idiots," and "punk-ass niggers" who were "gonna get shot."
The students then erupted, while she continued to scream, "You're stupid."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
