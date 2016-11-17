Teacher Fired After Calling Black Students "Punk-Ass Niggers" Who Were "Gonna Get Shot"

The incident took place at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Baltimore City Public Schools said, "Yesterday a middle school science teacher at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School engaged in verbally abusive behavior and made racially charged comments directed at students. The teacher involved in the incident is no longer employed by City Schools."

The board did not identify the teacher.

The video, first posted on Facebook by Erica Esha Deminds, the mother of a student at the school, got over a million views and was widely shared on social media on Thursday.