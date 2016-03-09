Two Baltimore School Cops Charged After Video Shows Assault On Teen

The officers were charged with second-degree assault after one of them was seen slapping and kicking a teen at a Baltimore high school.

He posted bond and was released Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Anthony Spence, 44, the officer seen in the physical confrontation with the student, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse by a custodian, and misconduct in office.

Saverna Bias, another officer seen standing behind Spence in the video, was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office, police said.

In the cellphone video, Spence is heard shouting while he repeatedly slaps the 16-year-old student and kicks him at REACH Partnership School, while Bias looks on.

Spence's attorney Mike Davey told the Baltimore Sun on Thursday that his client believed the 16-year-old and his friend was trespassing on school grounds. Both said they were students at REACH, but Davey said they were not wearing uniforms and could not provide the principal's name when questioned.

The 16-year-old was later confirmed as a student at REACH, his attorney told the newspaper.